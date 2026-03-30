E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Punjab schools to open on April 1 with classes five days a week, minister says

News Desk Published
This photo taken on November 13, 2024 shows students attending a class in Islamabad. — AFP/File
This photo taken on November 13, 2024 shows students attending a class in Islamabad. — AFP/File
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Punjab Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said on Monday that educational activities in the province would resume from April 1 (Wednesday), with classes taking place five days a week.

He made the statement in a post on the social media platform X.

Separately, in an official statement, the minister reiterated that schools in Punjab would reopen on April 1 and that classes would take place five days a week.

He also said that the “hybrid system” would not work, adding that the classes would be in-person.

“Students should come to school and study,” he said.

On March 9, the provincial government had announced that educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, would remain closed from March 10 to March 31 amid the global fuel crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Monday also stated that a notification circulating on social media regarding classes four days a week was fake.

In a post on X, the Punjab government shared a picture of the fake notification, which stated that schools would observe a “four-day working week” amid the ongoing crisis.

“The government of Punjab refutes the contents of this ‘fake’ notification regarding school schedules circulating on the internet, in the strongest of terms.

“Please be advised against any such notifications emanating from non-government source(s). Parents and guardians are advised to maintain vigilance against any such unverified documents/ notifications and to contact relevant government department(s) in case of any ambiguity,” the government said.

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