E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Lebanon says preparing to file complaint to UN Security Council over killed journalists

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Lebanon’s Information Minister Paul Morcos says that his ministry and Beirut’s foreign ministry are preparing to file a complaint to the UN Security Council over Israel’s targeting of journalists, Al Jazeera reports.

Earlier, an Israeli strike had killed a journalist working for Al-Manar TV and another for Al Mayadeen channel in southern Lebanon, and a third journalist working as a camera person.

Morcos “stressed that Lebanon will not treat such attacks as normal and is committed to national unity,” he said in a statement.

Marcos also “called for reaffirming and enforcing international protections for journalists and warned against any attempt to weaken these safeguards”.

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