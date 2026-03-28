Lebanon says preparing to file complaint to UN Security Council over killed journalists

Lebanon’s Information Minister Paul Morcos says that his ministry and Beirut’s foreign ministry are preparing to file a complaint to the UN Security Council over Israel’s targeting of journalists, Al Jazeera reports.

Earlier, an Israeli strike had killed a journalist working for Al-Manar TV and another for Al Mayadeen channel in southern Lebanon, and a third journalist working as a camera person.

Morcos “stressed that Lebanon will not treat such attacks as normal and is committed to national unity,” he said in a statement.

Marcos also “called for reaffirming and enforcing international protections for journalists and warned against any attempt to weaken these safeguards”.