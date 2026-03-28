E-Paper | July 08, 2026

CM Bugti vows equal progress across Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published
Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti addresses a ceremony in Quetta to hand over keys of 250 newly constructed houses to victims of the devastating 2022 floods. — X/PPPBalochistan/File
Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti addresses a ceremony in Quetta to hand over keys of 250 newly constructed houses to victims of the devastating 2022 floods. — X/PPPBalochistan/File
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QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sar­fraz Bugti has said that the purpose of establishing new districts in the province is to ensure equal development in areas that have remained underdeveloped due to various reasons.

Speaking at a public meeting in the Barshore area of northern Balochistan, which has rec­ently been granted the status of a district after being bifurcated from the old Pishin district, on Friday, he said that the government would ensure equ­al opportunities for development and prosperity, particularly in newly created districts.

He announced that the Barshore tehsil headquarters hospital would be upgraded to district level. He further stated that police stations would be expanded, basic health units would be connected to the tele-health system, and 254 schools would be fully reactivated. He also announced that Barshore would be granted the status of a Municipal Committee.

The chief minister handed over the notification regarding the Municipal Committee status to local MPA and Parl­i­a­m­entary Secretary Asf­andyar Khan Kakar and also ann­ounced measures to strengthen the administrative structure.

He said that a capable Deputy Commissioner had been appointed in the newly created district and had been instructed to deal politely with local elders and residents, and to fully activate the government machinery to make the district functional and stable.

Says Barshore tehsil headquarters hospital to be upgraded

Congratulating the local people on the fulfillment of their long-standing demand, the chief minister said, “The dream once seen by late Sarwar Khan Kakar has now been realised.” He added that although some people criticize him on social media and he listens to them, he would not be blackmailed through such platforms.

Referring to the repatriation of Afghan refugees, he said that Pakistan had hosted them for 40 years, but the response had been disappointing. He urged them to avoid any involvement in activities that could disrupt peace and order or lead to sabotage.

During his speech, the chief minister also expressed full solidarity with Muslim brothers in Iran and strongly condemned Israeli aggression.

He said that Pakistan has been blessed with a strong army chief who protects every inch of the country’s land. He added that he is not afraid and cannot be intimidated, and will continue visiting every corner of Balochistan.

He also thanked the people of Toba Kakari and Karezat, stating that the government would visit those areas as well and prioritise their development and prosperity.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2026

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