Tories face backlash over anti-Muslim rhetoric

SADIQ Khan and journalist Saima Mohsin address the Iftar event at Trafalgar Square.—X/mayoroflondon

• Badenoch defends shadow justice secretary for calling public prayer ‘an act of domination’

• Labour accuses Tories of ‘divisive politics’; Starmer says party seems to have ‘a problem with Muslims’

• Controversy centres on popular ‘Open Iftar’ event

LONDON: Conservative lea­der Kemi Badenoch defen­ded her party’s shadow justice secretary, Nick Timothy, after he described Islamic prayers held in public spaces as “an act of domination”, triggering sharp criticism from political opponents and community leaders.

The controversy erupted after Timothy shared images on social media showing prayers during a Ramazan gathering at Trafalgar Square in London. He wrote that mass public prayer was “an act of domination” and “straight from the Islamist playbook”.

Amid criticism, including from Mayor Sadiq Khan, Tim­othy restated in The Daily Telegraph that expressions of non-Christian faith pose a “challenge”.

Even Prime Minister Keir Starmer said after the controversy that it seemed the Conservative party “has a problem with Muslims”.

After the launch of the Cons­ervatives’ election campaign in London, Badenoch backed Timothy’s stance when questioned on agreeing with him or with others concerned about gender-segregated prayers.

“They are both correct,” Badenoch said. “This is a country that has always tolerated minority faiths and allowed people, including people of ethnic minorities, to live freely. But this debate which Nick is having is not about freedom of religion. It is about how religion is expressed in a shared public space, and whether those expressions fit within the norms of a British culture.”

She added: “As a woman, especially, and as a woman of an ethnic minority who grew up in a country where Islam was very visible, I’m very unc­omfortable with seeing women pushed to the back, in the middle of Trafalgar Square.”

Badenoch expressed a critical view, stating that while religious celebrations in the square are welcome, they should align with national values and norms, as some practices may be excessive.

The Trafalgar Square gathering concluded a series of 18 nationwide Open Iftars during Ramazan. Similar events took place at the National Gallery, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Silverstone Circuit. The event has run annually for six years without controversy.

In his Telegraph article, Timothy argued the event should no longer be permitted at the historic site.

“A memorial to national ind­e­pendence, Trafalgar Squ­are belongs to us all. To use it as a stage for this act of domination and division is completely wro­ng, and it should never be allo­wed to happen again,” he wrote.

Anna Turley, the Labour Party chair, criticised Baden­och for supporting her shadow justice secretary instead of dismissing him for comments against Muslims.

She accused the Conserva­tives of promoting divisive politics and aligning with extreme views. Turley said that many Brits, including Conservatives, would be appalled, indicating how far the Tories have sunk.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026