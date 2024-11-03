E-Paper | November 03, 2024

Battered Tory party elects Badenoch as new leader

AFP Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 08:17am
LONDON: Kemi Badenoch speaks after she was named as the new leader of Conservative Party, on Saturday.—Reuters
LONDON: Kemi Badenoch speaks after she was named as the new leader of Conservative Party, on Saturday.—Reuters

LONDON: The UK’s battle-scarred Conservatives on Saturday elected “anti-woke” candidate Kemi Badenoch as its new head, making her the first black leader of a major UK party.

The combative former equalities minister replaces Rishi Sunak and now faces the daunting task of reuniting a divided and weakened party emphatically ousted from power in July after 14 years in charge.

Badenoch, 44, came out on top in the two-horse race with former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, winning 57 per cent of the votes of party members.

She said it was an “enormous honour” to assume the role, but that “the task that stands before us is tough.” “We have to be honest about the fact we made mistakes” and “let standards slip,” said Badenoch. “It is time to get down to business, it is time to renew,” she added.

Starmer congratulates her on becoming ‘first Black leader of a Westminster party’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Badenoch, writing on X that “the first Black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country.” Sunak said that Badenoch would be a “superb leader”, while fellow former prime minister Boris Johnson wrote that “she brings a much needed zing and zap to the Conservative Party”.

Badenoch will become the official leader of the opposition and face off against Labour’s Keir Starmer in the House of Commons every Wednesday for the traditional Prime Minister’s Questions.

However, she will be leading a much-reduced cohort of Tory MPs in the chamber following the party’s dismal election showing. She must plot a strategy to regain public trust while stemming the flow of support to the right-wing Reform UK party, led by Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage. Having campaigned on a right-wing platform, she also faces the prospect of future difficulties within the ranks of Tory lawmakers, which includes many centrists.

Badenoch, born in London to Nigerian parents and raised in Lagos, has called for a return to conservative values, accusing her party of having become increasingly liberal on societal issues such as gender identity. She describes herself as a straight-talker, a trait that has caused controversy on the campaign trail.

Badenoch was widely criticised after suggesting that statutory maternity pay on small businesses was “excessive” and sparked further furore when she joked that up to 10pc of Britain’s half a million civil servants were so bad that they “should be in prison”.

On immigration, she said that “not all cultures are equally valid” when deciding who should be allowed to live in the UK.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Beefing up security

Beefing up security

Muhammad Amir Rana
The issue lies not in the sincerity and dedication of Pakistan’s law enforcement but in their capacity and access to effective surveillance equipment.

Editorial

Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...
Ultimate price
Updated 02 Nov, 2024

Ultimate price

To dismantle culture of impunity for crimes against journalists, state must ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.
Mastung bombing
02 Nov, 2024

Mastung bombing

INSTABILITY continues to haunt Balochistan, as Friday morning’s bombing in Mastung has shown. At least nine...
Plane speak
02 Nov, 2024

Plane speak

DESPITE all its efforts to facilitate PIA’s privatisation, it seems the government only ended up being taken for a...