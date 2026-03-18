E-Paper | March 18, 2026

READ: Facts about the Strait of Hormuz blockage amid Iran war

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 04:50pm
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Here are key facts and figures about the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route virtually paralysed by the Middle East war.

Around a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the waterway in peacetime.

Since March 1, 2026, 21 commercial vessels, including 10 tankers, have been attacked or reported incidents in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz or the Gulf of Oman, according to the British naval maritime security agency UKMTO.

Since the conflict began, at least eight seafarers or dock workers have died in incidents in the region, according to the International Maritime Organisation.

Read more here.


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