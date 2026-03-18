Here are some facts about the Strait of Hormuz blockage amid Iran war

Here are key facts and figures about the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route virtually paralysed by the Middle East war.

Around a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the waterway in peacetime.

The war erupted on February 28 when the US and Israel began bombing Iran, prompting it to retaliate with strikes across the region and restrict access to the strait.

21 security incidents

Since March 1, 2026, 21 commercial vessels, including 10 tankers, have been attacked or reported incidents in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz or the Gulf of Oman, according to the British naval maritime security agency UKMTO.

Across all types of vessels, an additional four attacks claimed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards have not been confirmed by international authorities.

8 sea workers killed

Since the conflict began, at least eight seafarers or dock workers have died in incidents in the region, according to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

A further four remain missing and 10 were injured.

97pc shipping drop

Traffic through the strait has dropped by 97pc from before the war, according to analysis published on Tuesday by marine intelligence group Windward.

The channel typically sees around 120 daily transits, but there were just 77 in the two weeks following the outbreak of the war, according to shipping industry intelligence site Lloyd’s List.

20,000 seafarers stuck

Around 20,000 seafarers, along with cruise ship passengers, port workers and offshore crews, are affected in the region, according to the UN’s IMO.

The IMO estimates that at least 3,000 vessels are currently there, up to two-thirds of them “large commercial vessels engaged in international commerce”.

Ship fuel up 87pc

Researchers at HSBC bank said in a report on March 14 that ship fuel prices had risen 87pc since the start of the conflict to levels last seen after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.