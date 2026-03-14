E-Paper | March 14, 2026

PMD forecasts another rain spell in northern areas

Aamir Yasin Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteoro­lo­gical Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of rain in the northern parts of the country, making it a wet weekend from Saturday night to Monday morning, while the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked provincial and district authorities to make necessary arrangements.

The department has predicted that a westerly wave was likely to approach the northwestern parts of the country on the evening of March 14 and likely to persist until the morning of March 16.

Under the influence of this weather system, partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions with chances of moderate rain, wind and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over high mountains (with isolated hailstorms), are expected in the districts of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battgram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Bannu, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, D.I. Khan, Zhob, Barkhan, Chaman, Ziarat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

It stated that rain, wind and thunderstorms (with isolated hailstorms) were expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chak­wal, Talagang, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas from Saturday night till Monday morning, with occasional gaps.

Another western disturbance is likely to approach the western parts of the country on the night of March 17. Regarding the possible impacts, the Met Office forecast that landslides might occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this period.

Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places during the forecast period. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period. It stated that daytime temperatures were expected to decrease by 3–4 degrees Celsius in the upper parts of the country. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the NDMA said hailstorms at isolated places were also expec­ted in parts of the country during Saturday evening and Monday morning.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Chinese diplomacy
14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Dawn News English
Subscribe