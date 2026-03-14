PMD forecasts another rain spell in northern areas

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteoro­lo­gical Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of rain in the northern parts of the country, making it a wet weekend from Saturday night to Monday morning, while the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked provincial and district authorities to make necessary arrangements.

The department has predicted that a westerly wave was likely to approach the northwestern parts of the country on the evening of March 14 and likely to persist until the morning of March 16.

Under the influence of this weather system, partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions with chances of moderate rain, wind and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over high mountains (with isolated hailstorms), are expected in the districts of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battgram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Bannu, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, D.I. Khan, Zhob, Barkhan, Chaman, Ziarat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

It stated that rain, wind and thunderstorms (with isolated hailstorms) were expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chak­wal, Talagang, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas from Saturday night till Monday morning, with occasional gaps.

Another western disturbance is likely to approach the western parts of the country on the night of March 17. Regarding the possible impacts, the Met Office forecast that landslides might occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this period.

Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places during the forecast period. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period. It stated that daytime temperatures were expected to decrease by 3–4 degrees Celsius in the upper parts of the country. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the NDMA said hailstorms at isolated places were also expec­ted in parts of the country during Saturday evening and Monday morning.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026