Australia grants asylum to Iran’s women footballers

AFP Published March 10, 2026
SYDNEY: Australia has granted asylum to five members of Iran’s visiting women’s football team over fears they faced persecution if they returned home, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Monday.

“They are welcome to stay in Australia, and they are safe here, and should feel at home here,” Burke told reporters.

Players refused to sing Iran’s national anthem during a match of the Asia Cup in Australia last week, widely seen as an act of defiance against Tehran.

The gesture ahead of the team’s Asian Cup match against South Korea was seen by many as an act of defiance just two days after the United States and Israel attacked Iran.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Australia had agreed to grant asylum to some of Iran’s visiting women’s football team.

“I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian national women’s soccer team. He’s on it! Five have already been taken care of,” Trump said on his Truth Social network, less than two hours after an initial post urging Australia to take them in.

Trump added that “some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don’t return”.

Asked about their case on Sunday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia “stands in solidarity” with the people of Iran.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

