Trump urges Australia to grant asylum to Iranian women footballers

US President Donald Trump has urged Australia to grant asylum to the visiting Iranian women’s football team, after players refused to sing the national anthem while playing there, AFP reports.

“Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran national woman’s soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

“Don’t do it, Mr Prime Minister, give asylum. The US will take them if you won’t,” added Trump, referring to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.