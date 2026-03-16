Strait of Hormuz only closed to ‘enemies and those supporting their aggression’: Iran FM

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the Strait of Hormuz is only closed to “enemies and those supporting their aggression”.

Araghchi said Iran has not requested a ceasefire, Reuters reports, citing semi-official Students News Network.

He said Tehran wants to ensure that any end to the war with Israel and the US is definitive.

A foreign ministry spokesperson added that states not party to the war have been able to transit their vessels through the strait with coordination and permission from Iran’s armed forces.