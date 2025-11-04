Modern railcar launched on Lahore-Rawalpindi route

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday launched operation of upgraded railcar (Subak Raftar) train on Lahore-Rawalpindi-Lahore route and pledged to start a modern version of the Shalimar Express on the Lahore-Karachi-Lahore (via Faisalabad) route.

The upgraded rake (a complete set of wagons) of the railcar was inaugurated by Railways Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch who launched the train for Rawalpindi from the Lahore Railway Station along with other senior officers.

“We are making all-out efforts to improve our service for passengers by providing the passengers with modern facilities at the railway stations as well as during their journey. It will give comfort to the passengers,” the CEO said while speaking to the officers and passengers on the occasion.

“The upgraded Shalimar Express would also start operating within this week,” he added.

Later, speaking to Dawn, Mr Baloch said the upgraded railcar would be available for the passengers from Lahore and Rawalpindi for four timings. According to him, there are a total of four rakes of the train, departing at four different timings both from Lahore and Islamabad on a daily basis.

“Three modern rakes of the train are ready while the fourth one would also be included in the new rake fleet in the next couple of days,” he clarified, adding that upgraded train rakes had been provided by GEU-20 (American) locomotives.

He further said that each modern rake was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including hygienic food (sandwich, juice, water etc) from a known food chain through trolley service, mobile charging ports, clean washrooms/toilets, security, dining room and other facilities.

“Each upgraded rake consists of nine passenger coaches, including four of economy class and five of AC standard, AC business and parlor car,” Mr Baloch said, claiming that no one in the road transport business could provide such facilities as the PR was providing at a reasonable fare.

To a question, he said the upgraded Shalimar Express would also be launched from Karachi within this week as its all modern rakes were almost ready. With Shalimar express, the upgraded Karachi railway station would also be inaugurated most likely by the prime minister.

“We were waiting for the rehabilitation of the track that was affected by floods on Faisalabad-Khanewal route. Now the track is ready, enabling us to start the train operation.”

To another question, the railways CEO said a plan to upgrade some other express trains was also being reviewed these days and as soon as it was finalized, the PR would launch the operation of the upcoming upgraded trains one by one.

DIES: An employee of National Logistic Cell (NLC), namely Saeed, died in the line of duty as a locomotive shunting at the Lahore loco-shed hit him.

PR Division Superintendent Inamullah also rushed to the spot along with other officials.

On the occasion, he said the deceased was not the employee of the railways currently as he had joined the NLC as diesel fitter after retirement from the PR. He directed the officers concerned to render help to the deceased family.

ENCROACHMENTS: City admin and metropolitan corporation claimed to have removed 2,123 encroachments besides seizing huge material during the last 72 hours. According to a spokesman, the field teams, simultaneously, also removed 9,494 banners illegally displayed at several spots in the city district. Two illegal shops and 10 stalls were also demolished at Shah Alam Market ensuring a clean and tidy environment.

On this occasion, Syed Musa Raza, while visiting various spots, emphasized the need to accelerate the anti-encroachment operations for restoration of public passages/spaces for the public at large.

He instructed the assistant commissioners to immediately intensify action against encroachment hotspots in their respective areas to ensure the swift elimination of every single encroachment that obstructs traffic flow in the city.

