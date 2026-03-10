Chinese FM commends Pakistan’s ‘constructive efforts’ to de-escalate Middle East tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has lauded Pakistan’s “constructive efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and stability” in the Middle East during a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

The FO says the pair had a telephone conversation, where they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and broader global developments.

“DPM/FM shared Pakistan’s perspective and underscored the urgent need to ease tensions in the Middle East and the wider region,” it adds.

The FO further says that both top diplomats stressed the importance of de-escalation and the need for diplomacy and dialogue as per the United Nations Charter.

“Both sides also reaffirmed the enduring strength of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, reiterated their shared commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation, and agreed to remain in close contact,” it adds.