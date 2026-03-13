Indian-owned Sunrisers face backlash after signing Abrar Ahmed for Hundred

Sunrisers Leeds are facing a fierce social media backlash after the Indian-owned Hundred franchise signed spinner Abrar Ahmed this week.

A longstanding political stand-off between India and Pakistan means the two nations only play each other in major global cricket tournaments.

Cricketers from Pakistan have not featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009 because of diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

There was speculation that the players from Pakistan involved in this week’s inaugural Hundred auction in London would be subject to a “shadow ban”, with the IPL-affiliated teams refusing to bid for them.

Four of the franchises — MI London, Manchester Super Giants, Sunrisers Leeds and Southern Brave — are at least part-owned by companies that control IPL teams.

But the Leeds-based Sunrisers clinched a deal for leg-spinner Abrar, paying 190,000 ($252,000) for his services.

Usman Tariq, the only other Pakistani player bought in the auction, was picked up by American-backed Birmingham Phoenix.

The only two Pakistan players in Wednesday’s women’s auction, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal, went unsold.

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month issued a statement saying all eight of the city-based franchises in the 100-ball-a-side competition were committed to selection based solely on performances.

But Sunrisers have been subjected to fierce criticism from some Indian cricket fans after signing Ahmed.

The @SunrisersLeeds account on X was suspended overnight. It was up and running again on Friday with a fresh follower base, but comments focused heavily on Abrar’s signing.

The same was true of the club’s Instagram feed, while the issue also spilled over onto the accounts of Sunrisers Hyderabad, also owned by the Sun Group media conglomerate.