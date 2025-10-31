Ex-FBR chief Shabbar Zaidi booked over ‘unauthorised refunds’

KARACHI: The FIA has booked prominent chartered accountant Shabbar Zaidi over allegations of issuing unauthorised income tax refunds amounting to Rs16 billion during his tenure as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the PTI government, it emerged on Thursday.

Sources said the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle had accused Mr Zaidi of criminal misconduct, abuse of authority, and unauthorised disbursement of public funds.

According to the FIA, three private banks, two cement factories, and one chemical company were the beneficiaries of these refunds. The agency alleged that these entities were clients of Mr Zaidi’s private audit and consultancy firm prior to his appointment as FBR chairman, raising concerns of conflict of interest.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025