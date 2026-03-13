E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Balochistan High Court adopts austerity measures

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 08:42am
Balochistan High Court is seen in this file photo. — Photo courtesy BHC website/File
Balochistan High Court is seen in this file photo. — Photo courtesy BHC website/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court held a meeting of all judges following a virtual session of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, chaired by Chief Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhel, on Thursday.

The meeting discussed in detail a seven-point agenda issued by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and unanimously endorsed it.

The judges approved several austerity and energy conservation measures in view of the efficient use of public resources, potential petroleum shortages, and rising global energy prices, aiming to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of judicial services in the province.

It was decided that a four-day working week will be implemented at the BHC. Regular court proceedings will take place from Monday to Thursday, while only urgent cases will be heard on Fridays. High court staff will attend office on Fridays and Saturdays on a rotational basis.

Similarly, district courts will schedule cases from Monday to Thursday.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe