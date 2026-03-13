Balochistan High Court adopts austerity measures

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court held a meeting of all judges following a virtual session of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, chaired by Chief Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhel, on Thursday.

The meeting discussed in detail a seven-point agenda issued by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and unanimously endorsed it.

The judges approved several austerity and energy conservation measures in view of the efficient use of public resources, potential petroleum shortages, and rising global energy prices, aiming to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of judicial services in the province.

It was decided that a four-day working week will be implemented at the BHC. Regular court proceedings will take place from Monday to Thursday, while only urgent cases will be heard on Fridays. High court staff will attend office on Fridays and Saturdays on a rotational basis.

Similarly, district courts will schedule cases from Monday to Thursday.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026