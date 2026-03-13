E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Three of a family die as truck crashes into huts

Our Correspondent Published March 13, 2026
THATTA: Three members of a family, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and a toddler was critically injured when a dumper truck loaded with crushed stones crashed into roadside huts near the Makli bypass late at night, police said on Thursday.

According to police and local sources, the driver lost control and the dumper rammed into the makeshift huts inhabited by members of the Bagri Raura community who had reportedly come to the area for work.

As a result, three people were crushed to death on the spot. The dead were identified as Guddi, 45, wife of Darzi Raura; Ameer, 25, son of Darzi Raura, and Janki, six, daughter of Darzi Raura.

A three-year-old boy, Badal, also from the same family, sustained serious injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital of Makli. Due to the critical condition of the child, doctors later referred him to a hospital in Karachi for further treatment.

Police said the dumper driver fled the scene after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. The dumper has been taken into custody while efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Relatives of the victims said the family members were asleep in their huts when the truck suddenly ran over them, killing three of them instantly.

They alleged that dumper trucks were frequently parked near their huts despite repeated requests not to do so, posing a constant danger to their lives.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the lives. He directed the district administration and police to submit a detailed report, ensure the best possible treatment for the injured child, and arrest the fleeing driver to ensure justice for the affected family.

