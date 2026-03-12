E-Paper | March 12, 2026

‘Legendary’ Barbra Streisand to receive honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

AFP Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:23am
BARBRA Streisand performs during a concert in Zurich on June 18, 2007.—Reuters/file
BARBRA Streisand performs during a concert in Zurich on June 18, 2007.—Reuters/file
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PARIS: Hollywood and Broadway legend Barbra Streisand will be awarded an honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, organisers announced on Wednesday, honouring a career that has spanned more than six decades.

“It is with pride and deep humility that I am delighted to join the circle of Honorary Palme d’Or winners, whose work has inspired me for so long,” said the Broadway icon. She will receive the award at the festival’s closing ceremony in May.

Streisand will add the prize to a legendary collection that includes four Emmys, ten Grammys, two Oscars, and a Tony. She is one of only 22 people to have achieved the elite EGOT status, winning the top US prizes in television, music, cinema and theatre.

After her start as breakout star in theatre on Broadway, Streisand evolved into a global icon across both the film and music industries. She famously won the Best Actress Oscar for her first film role in 1968’s Funny Girl at just 26-years-old before taking home a second in 1977 for Evergreen, the original song from A Star Is Born, in which she also played the lead role.

Streisand later stepped behind the camera to write, direct, and produce the film Yentl — the story of a young woman who disguises herself as a man to study the Talmud. The project, based on a short story by Isaac Bashevis Singer, took 14 years to bring to the screen, but got seven Oscar nominations in 1984.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe