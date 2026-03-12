‘Legendary’ Barbra Streisand to receive honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

PARIS: Hollywood and Broadway legend Barbra Streisand will be awarded an honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, organisers announced on Wednesday, honouring a career that has spanned more than six decades.

“It is with pride and deep humility that I am delighted to join the circle of Honorary Palme d’Or winners, whose work has inspired me for so long,” said the Broadway icon. She will receive the award at the festival’s closing ceremony in May.

Streisand will add the prize to a legendary collection that includes four Emmys, ten Grammys, two Oscars, and a Tony. She is one of only 22 people to have achieved the elite EGOT status, winning the top US prizes in television, music, cinema and theatre.

After her start as breakout star in theatre on Broadway, Streisand evolved into a global icon across both the film and music industries. She famously won the Best Actress Oscar for her first film role in 1968’s Funny Girl at just 26-years-old before taking home a second in 1977 for Evergreen, the original song from A Star Is Born, in which she also played the lead role.

Streisand later stepped behind the camera to write, direct, and produce the film Yentl — the story of a young woman who disguises herself as a man to study the Talmud. The project, based on a short story by Isaac Bashevis Singer, took 14 years to bring to the screen, but got seven Oscar nominations in 1984.

