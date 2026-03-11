E-Paper | March 11, 2026

US Department of War will release full investigation into Minab school killing: White House

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 12:07am
The US Department of War will release the full report of the investigation into the bombing of a school in Iran’s Minab on February 28, in which more than 160 schoolgirls were killed, Al Jazeera reports citing White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt said that the investigation was still ongoing, but that US President Donald Trump would accept its findings — regardless of what they are.

Evidence so far suggests that a US-made Tomahawk missile exploded near the school, in the single deadliest attack on Iran since the launch of the US-Israeli war on the country.

