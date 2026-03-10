Civilian killed, policeman injured in Lakki gun attack

LAKKI MARWAT: A bullet-riddled body was found near Nursery Morr along the Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan section of the Indus Highway within the limits of the Ghaznikhel police station here on Monday.

Police official Gul Jamal told Dawn that he learned about the body at the police station andrushed to the area along with a police team after updatinghigher authorities. “We saw a man killed with a firearm but found nothing forhis identification,” he said.

The official said the body was transported to the district headquarters hospital to complete medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was later identified as Tehseenullah, a resident of Paharkhel Thall.

Just a day ago, two people were found dead near the Wanda Hajigul area within the limits of the City Police Station. The deceased, identified as Sherdadullah and Mohammad Idrees, both from Nasarkhel, were killed with a firearm.

Police said they’re investigating the incidents after registering separate cases against unidentified people under Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed and a police constable suffered injuries when motorcyclists opened fire on a police patrol near the Phattak area in the Serai Naurang town hereon Sunday night.

A police official confirmed the attack, saying it occurred and that a gun battle between the police and the assailants erupted after the firing attack.

The official said that the bodies and the injured cop were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in the Serai Naurang town.

In another development, a policeman and his cousin were injured in a gun attack in the Kot Kashmir area of Lakki Marwat district, police said on Monday.

They said that the incident occurred within the limits of Serai Gambila police station.

The police said the attackers escaped with the official rifle of the policeman.

They said that Safiullah, Ishfaq and Hidayatullah opened fire when cop Hanifullah, 24, and his cousin, Hameedullah, 30, were going to the village from the Kot Kashmir Bazaar on foot.

The police said both firing victims were moved to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Serai Naurang town.

They said a brawl between relatives of the attackers and the brother of the injured policeman led to the incident.

The police said an investigation had been launched after the registration of a case.

Meanwhile, two boys were killed over a loan dispute in the Mir Alam Manjiwala area here on Monday.

Complainant Mushk-i-Alam told police that the incident occurred when he was gossiping with his son, Irfanullah, 20, Qismatullah, 22, and Afnan in the field near the village. He said that his son and Afnan engaged in arguments over a loan dispute before Afnan opened fire with his AK-47 assault rifle.

“Irfan died instantly, while Qismatullah was seriously injured in the firing,” he said.

The complainantsaidthe gunman fled after the incident.

The police said the body and the injured were shifted to the hospital but Qismatullah died on the way.

They said the bodies were handed over to families after the completion of medico-legal formalities. The police said they initiated an investigation after registering a case against the killer.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026