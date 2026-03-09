E-Paper | March 09, 2026

READ: What the Middle East conflict and resulting oil crisis could mean for Pakistan

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 03:06pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan’s announcement of an emergency Rs55 per litre oil price adjustment could well be the first of more to come.

Dawn spoke to oil industry executives who say oil markets are now roiled with an uncertainty never seen before. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has taken an estimated 20 million barrels per day (mbd) cumulative off global oil markets in what is being called “the largest oil supply disruption in history”.

There is no precedent in the past when a quantity of this magnitude was suddenly removed from the market, not even in the oil embargo of 1973.

When not handled properly, price and demand shocks in fuels have the potential to either break the oil supply chain and cripple vehicular movement across large swathes of the country or ignite record-high inflation that takes many months to bring under control.

Read more here.

A motorcyclist looking for fuel stands outside a closed petrol pump in Karachi.—Shakil Adil / White Star/File
A motorcyclist looking for fuel stands outside a closed petrol pump in Karachi.—Shakil Adil / White Star/File
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe