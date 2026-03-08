E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Gwadar fisherman killed by ‘debris from Israeli projectile’ in Iranian waters: DC

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 08:12pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A fisherman from Gwadar has been killed after the debris of an Israeli projectile intercepted by Iranian air defence systems hit his boat in Iranian waters, officials say.

Gwadar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naqibullah Kakar confirmed the incident that took place on Saturday to Dawn, saying that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Tayyab, a resident of Gannz, a small coastal town in Balochistan’s Gwadar.

DC Kakar believes an attempt was made to attack fishing boats in a coastal area of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province, but the projectile was intercepted and destroyed by the Iranian air defence system.

“A portion of the debris from that drone or missile hit Tayyab’s fishing boat, resulting in his death,” he added.

Read more here.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe