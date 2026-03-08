Gwadar fisherman killed by ‘debris from Israeli projectile’ in Iranian waters: DC

A fisherman from Gwadar has been killed after the debris of an Israeli projectile intercepted by Iranian air defence systems hit his boat in Iranian waters, officials say.

Gwadar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naqibullah Kakar confirmed the incident that took place on Saturday to Dawn, saying that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Tayyab, a resident of Gannz, a small coastal town in Balochistan’s Gwadar.

DC Kakar believes an attempt was made to attack fishing boats in a coastal area of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province, but the projectile was intercepted and destroyed by the Iranian air defence system.

“A portion of the debris from that drone or missile hit Tayyab’s fishing boat, resulting in his death,” he added.

