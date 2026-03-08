E-Paper | March 08, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Strong Pak-Iran ties

From the Newspaper Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 08:25am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: His Imperial Majesty Moham­­mad Reza Pahlavi Aryamehr, Shahanshah of Iran, and President Fazal Elahi Chaudhry tonight [March 7] spoke of the identity of views and close ties of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Iran. They were speaking at a banquet hosted by the Pakistan Head of State … in honour of Their Imperial Majesties, the Shahanshah and Shahbanou, who began a five-day visit to Pakistan today. The banquet was attended by Prime Minister and Begum Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The Shahanshah noted the cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, social and cultural fields, their … similar views of international issues and the common belief in the necessity of a fundamental adjustment in the present unfair international economic order. He said the mutual ties based on very ancient traditions have remained firm and unshakable.

The Shahanshah said Iran and Pakistan “share closely similar views … which stem from our belonging to a great Islamic society … and regional … unity… .” … Earlier, the President of Pakistan said friendship betw­e­­en the two countries could serve as a “model for any two countries”. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

PAKISTANIS have felt the first direct economic tremor of the escalating confrontation between the US-Israel combine...
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe