From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Strong Pak-Iran ties

RAWALPINDI: His Imperial Majesty Moham­­mad Reza Pahlavi Aryamehr, Shahanshah of Iran, and President Fazal Elahi Chaudhry tonight [March 7] spoke of the identity of views and close ties of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Iran. They were speaking at a banquet hosted by the Pakistan Head of State … in honour of Their Imperial Majesties, the Shahanshah and Shahbanou, who began a five-day visit to Pakistan today. The banquet was attended by Prime Minister and Begum Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The Shahanshah noted the cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, social and cultural fields, their … similar views of international issues and the common belief in the necessity of a fundamental adjustment in the present unfair international economic order. He said the mutual ties based on very ancient traditions have remained firm and unshakable.

The Shahanshah said Iran and Pakistan “share closely similar views … which stem from our belonging to a great Islamic society … and regional … unity… .” … Earlier, the President of Pakistan said friendship betw­e­­en the two countries could serve as a “model for any two countries”. — News agencies

