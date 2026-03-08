The misplaced fury of the educated illiterate

HOW some members of our so-called educated class have been wreaking havoc in our society with their intolerance, arrogance, and highly offensive conduct was on display at the Ali Auditorium on Ferozepur Road in Lahore, where I recently went along with my two minor sons for the Lahore Children Festival.

I attended the festival with my sons, expecting a wholesome and educational environment consistent with the spirit of a children-focused event. However, within the premises, an arena had been set up featuring semi-nude men engaged in aggressive wrestling matches in open view of children and families. Such programming appeared inconsistent with the age group the festival purported to serve.

When I respectfully questioned the appropriateness of this activity, I was confronted by a person, who identified himself as the founder of the festival. Instead of responding in a professional manner, he subjected me to verbal abuse in public and threatening remarks. A woman present at the scene attempted to intervene and can serve as a witness.

As a mother raising a legitimate concern in a children’s public event, being publicly insulted in front of my children was distressing and unacceptable. The incident raises broader concerns about content oversight at children’s festivals, standards of professional conduct by event organisers, and the safety and dignity of women who speak up in public spaces.

The event was reportedly sponsored by a private bank, which further under-scores the importance of institutional responsibility and due diligence before associating with public family events. This matter has been formally raised with the relevant authorities, but I believe it warrants public discourse as well, not merely as an isolated incident, but as a reflection of the need for unambiguous regulatory oversight and accountability of all public events intended for children.

