A patient’s privacy

WITH the health of the incarcerated former prime minister being a topic of interest these days, it seems that even our most reputed journalists have no idea that doctors are duty bound not to reveal the medical condition of any adult to anyone except the patient, the court or members of the healthcare team on a need-to-know basis.

Releasing such information to others, including the spouse and children, cannot be without the explicit consent of the patient. It is rather odd for a hospital to release any statement on its own, or for any politician or journalist to demand the release of such details.

It is true that we have in the country a culture of loose talk about health matters, but, in strict legal terms, there is no place for a politician or police official to ad-minister even polio drops in public without necessary certification. This should clear some unwarranted pressure from public on the doctors caring for high-profile figures. Everyone, including journalists, should respect the notion of patient privacy.

M. Shaikh

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026