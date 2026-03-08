E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Emboldened resolve

From the Newspaper Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 08:20am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE death of Ayatollah Khamenei along with his close associates and family members, including his wife, daughter and even grandchild has revived the memories of the greatest of all martyrdoms; the one in Karbala centuries ago. His ‘crime’ was pretty much the same that was committed by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Pakistan; defiance in the face of severe threats.

In this particular case, Iran was given to understand by the United States and Israel that negotiations had a chance, and just when Iran was getting ready to sign some kind of agreement, the attack was launched. Even the American people are wondering how their government could go for such a horrible option when it had never brought the matter to the legislature. There are many in the West questioning the actual trigger behind this brazen aggression.

Khamenei had been in power for over 40 years without any complaint from the Iranian people despite the severe sanctions by the United States. All that the sanctions could do was to embolden the resolve of the people and the government. The situation today is such that even to the last man standing, Iran would target the complete destruction of the American-Israeli nexus.

Mansoor ul Haque Solangi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

PAKISTANIS have felt the first direct economic tremor of the escalating confrontation between the US-Israel combine...
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe