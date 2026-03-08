E-Paper | March 08, 2026

March 8, 2026
SCHOOL TEXTBOOKS: The sudden revision of syllabus and textbooks for class 9 has created widespread confusion and distress among the students. Many of us had already purchased the syllabus at the start of the session. The shift has imposed a financial burden on parents. The situation is worsened by the non-availability of new textbooks in the market. Teachers, too, are facing challenges, as they require adequate training to deliver the updated content. The relevant autho- rities should address the matter urgently.

Ghulam Jan Maqbool
Tump

BIKER LANE: The biker lane initially covered two of Lahore’s most congested roads, Ferozepur Road and Canal Road, stretching over 10km. The green-marked biker lane is designated specifically for bicycles and motorbikes. Failure to comply with these regulations leads to penalties. However, cars and rickshaws are seen encroaching upon this lane often. Such violations have become increasingly common. Police must address the matter.

Ahmed Ibrahim Azeem
Lahore

METERING SYSTEM: There have been many reports and articles about the revised solar net metering regulations, but no comment in any form has appeared about the millions of households that have been hit by the new gross metering system which entails a rate thrice that of ‘old’ consumers. It would be fair to apply one set of regulations across the board. Constitutionally, too, all citizens have to be treated equally.

Iqbal M. Nazar
Karachi

LPG PRICE: The official price of LPG is Rs219 per kilogramme, but consumers in many areas across Karachi are being forced to pay as high as Rs320. LPG dealers are openly charging excessive rates without any fear of action. This has made life extremely difficult for low-income families depending on LPG for daily cooking. The authorities must take strict action against violators, and ensure LPG is sold at the officially notified rate.

Sartaj Shar
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

