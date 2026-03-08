Court directs govt to preserve Murree Brewery ruins

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed the Punjab government to take steps for the preservation and protection of the historic ruins of the Murree Brewery at Ghora Gali, observing that ancient monuments carry significant historical, cultural and national value.

Justice Malik Awais Khalid issued the directions while allowing a public interest petition filed by Sardar Aftab Ishaq Khan, a resident of the area, seeking protection of the historical architectural remains of the old brewery site in Murree.

The petitioner approached the court, arguing that the government authorities had failed to preserve the historical remains of the Murree Brewery despite legal obligations under the Antiquities Act 1975.

He contended that the remnants of the brewery located at Ghora Gali, tehsil Murree, constituted an immovable architectural antiquity under the law, reflecting nearly two centuries of colonial-era architecture and the early development of Murree as a tourist destination.

Dist admin tells LHC steps being taken to prevent encroachments

The petitioner asked the court to direct the authorities to declare the site a protected antiquity, stop commercial activity around it, restore the remaining structures with the help of academic institutions and integrate the site with the nearby animal park as a tourist attraction.

According to reports submitted to the court by the provincial authorities, the Murree Brewery was established in 1860 to cater to British military and civilian personnel stationed in the region.

The brewery was managed by the family of Edward Dyer, father of Colonel Reginald Dyer, who is remembered for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

A report said the remaining structures are in a severely dilapidated condition, with collapsed roofs and masonry weakened by years of exposure to rain, snowfall and environmental factors.

Officials informed the court that meetings had been held by the Rawalpindi divisional administration to discuss conservation of the site and that experts had conducted inspections and prepared proposals for rehabilitation and adaptive reuse.

The district administration informed the court that the site had been visited and measures had been initiated to prevent encroachments.

According to a report, the land where the ruins stand is owned by the provincial government and includes about 21 kanals of area related to the historic brewery complex.

The authorities said the site had been cordoned off with pillars and barbed wires to prevent trespassing, monitoring inspectors had been deployed to guard against illegal occupation and surveillance had been arranged through the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera).

The officials informed the court that the directorate general of archaeology department had already forwarded a summary to the Punjab chief minister seeking approval to declare the site a protected heritage property under the Punjab Special Premises (Preservation) Ordinance 1985.

The summary noted that the site possessed considerable historical and architectural importance and should be preserved as part of the province’s cultural legacy.

It stated that after formal declaration of the site as a “special premises,” authorities would assess restoration costs and prepare a detailed conservation plan.

After reviewing the reports and submissions, Justice Khalid observed that there is an urgent need to protect and restore ancient monuments as they represent an important part of the country’s cultural heritage.

Allowing the petition, the judge relied on several precedents, including judgments of the Supreme Court underlining the protection of public assets and historical heritage.

The judge directed the provincial authorities to proceed with the necessary legal and administrative measures for preservation of the Murree Brewery ruins and ensure their protection from encroachments.

