Punjab Chess Championship kicks off

LAHORE: Around 188 players of different ages are participating in the two-day Punjab Chess Championship, which started at the Punjab Stadium on the Friday night.

According to first day’s results, at the end of the three rounds in the Master Category, Mohayyidin Gilani, Zuraiz Shabkhaiz, Waqas Dogar, Luqman Baig, Shahbaz Ahmed, Syed Zain Nasir and Sibt-e-Ali are on the the top tables with three points each.

M Umair, Zainur Rehman, Babar Fawad Ahmed, M Sajid and M Bilal Amjad excelled in the Amateur category.

In the U-16 Boys and Girls categories, Ayan Tauqeer, Saifur Rahman Muhammad, Chaudhry Yasir Rizwan and Noor Fatima Rashid demonstrated wonderful form and reached the next stage of competition.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar inaugurated the championships.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026