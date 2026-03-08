E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Transfers and postings

Out Staff Reporter Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
LAHORE: The Punjab government, in pursuance of establishment division’s notification, promoted Faisal Ahmad and posted him as Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) director against a vacant post.

Moreover, Khanewal Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khalid Abbas has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) director-general on deputation basis for further adjustment as PFA additional director-general (admin finance) against an existing vacancy.

At the disposal of PFA, Imtiaz Ali has been transferred and posted as the deputy secretary of the Board of Revenue, Punjab.

At the disposal of director-general Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (Pera) Muhammad Abrahim Shah has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Chief Minister’s Office, Punjab, for further adjustment.

Punjab Board of Revenue Deputy Secretary Usman Ghani has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Pera DG on deputation basis for further adjustment.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

