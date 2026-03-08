Tevta begins work on Shahdara institute

LAHORE: Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Brig (retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar on Saturday laid foundation stone for the rehabilitation and modernisation of the Government Weaving and Finishing Institute in Shahdara.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Khokhar said that the rehabilitation of the historic institute building had been initiated while preserving its heritage value. The institute would be modernised and equipped with advanced textile technologies to provide students with contemporary technical training.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026