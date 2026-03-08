Three arrested for fraud, human trafficking

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three people have been arrested by an FIA Faisalabad zone team during raids for allegedly being involved in human smuggling activities and fraud.

A press release claimed that during a raid, accused Naveed Ahmed, a resident of Miani, was found involved in the business of human smuggling. It claimed that the accused was using his office as a base for human smuggling.

The FIA claimed that the accused, during the initial probe, revealed that he had collected huge sums of money and committed fraud on the pretext of sending several people to Romania, Cambodia, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia for employment. FIA recovered mobile phones and laptops containing material related to the illegal human trafficking network. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him.

FIA said that raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining members of the gang.

Meanwhile, another alleged human trafficker Syed Saqib Hussain, a resident of Noorpur Thal tehsil of Khushab, had also been arrested, it added.

The FIA claimed that he was involved in fraudulently sending people to Spain for employment. The accused had extorted Rs2 million from a citizen on the pretext of sending him to Spain.

The statement said that another alleged human trafficker Muhammad Shahid of Sargodha was also arrested. Several inquiries were pending against the accused who had taken Rs1.2 million from different people.

ENCOUNTER: An alleged robber was injured during an encounter with the police in the Rail Bazaar Police station area.

Police claimed they were taking the accused, Shahzeb Faiz, a resident of Lahore, for recovery when two suspects riding a motorcycle opened fire on the police party near Chak 219 RB Tailanwala. Police claimed the attackers managed to free Shahzeb and fled. During the pursuit, Shahzeb sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital.

Police claimed that he was involved in 31 robberies and was injured by the firing of his accomplices.

ARREST: The Faisalabad Razabad Police arrested a couple on Saturday under the Anti-Rape Act for allegedly blackmailing a man.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Amin claimed in the FIR that Babar Zaman had blamed one Muhammad Sarwar for raping his wife Meraj Bibi on Aug 20,2025 in an FIR.

Police sent samples of Amin for a DNA test and the report was negative, over which police booked the couple and arrested them.

INDUSTRY: The district administration has accelerated efforts to shift industries outside the urban limits of Faisalabad and 111 industrial units causing water and air pollution will be shifted in the first phase.

In this regard, Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar held a meeting on Saturday with officials of business associations, including the FCCI president.

The commissioner informed them that a total of 1,090.8 kanals of land would be required for shifting the industry. He said that steps would also be taken to shift the big industry to the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

He said that the Punjab government would provide full support for relocating the industry and readiness for the construction and renovation of industrial zones. In addition, the World Bank would also be requested to support Pakistan’s first industry relocation plan, he added.

CHILD RESCUED: The Nishatabad Police claimed to have rescued a kidnapped child and arrested two alleged kidnappers on Saturday.

Police spokesperson claimed that Nishatabad SHO Muhammad Sajid rescued the child from the Bawa Chak and arrested the accused. He claimed the suspects had repeatedly raped the 14-year-old child since his abduction.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026