Minister inspects sewerage projects in Gujrat

GUJRAT: Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Bilal Yaseen visited Gujrat on Saturday and reviewed the pace and quality of sewerage and drainage development projects worth billions of rupees underway in the city.

During the visit, the minister inspected the construction of a 100-cusec capacity disposal station at Zahoor Elahi Stadium and reviewed work on the installation of a nearly two-kilometre main force HDPE pipeline at Bole Chowk. Managing Director Wasa Gujrat Kashan Hafeez Butt briefed the minister on the progress of the ongoing development schemes.

The briefing highlighted that the Gujrat Water and Sanitation Agency is executing multiple projects to improve the city’s sewerage and drainage system under the Punjab Development Programme. These include construction of disposal stations, RCC pipe manufacturing, supply and installation of HDPE pipelines, desilting of sewerage lines and development of storm water drains and street pavements in different areas under Zone A and Zone B packages.

Earlier, a meeting was held at the deputy commissioner’s office where DC Noorul Ain Qureshi and the Wasa managing director gave a detailed briefing on the progress of the schemes. The minister directed the officials to accelerate work so that maximum progress could be achieved before Eid and the monsoon season. He also asked for immediate follow-up regarding the provision of remaining machinery for Wasa.

The minister further directed the officials to strengthen safety measures at the Service Mor disposal station. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Yaseen said the projects being implemented under the special directives and funding of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would significantly improve drainage facilities in the city. He stressed that all schemes should be completed on time and in accordance with modern engineering standards to ensure long-term benefits for citizens.

Later, the minister visited a newly-constructed house near Dhol Sarai under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme, where he met the beneficiary family and congratulated them on the completion of their home.

