Two MC officials suspended

KASUR: Two officials of Phoolnagar municipal committee (MC) were shown the door, on the orders of deputy commissioner, following a complaint of alleged highhandedness at the pretext of encroachment, on Saturday.

Two enforcement officers including Riaz Ahmed and Muhammad Iqbal of MC Phoolnagar allegedly tortured an elderly cart pusher for setting his cart on the roadside.

Following a report from assistant commissioner Pattoki regarding highhandedness on the part of Ahmed and Iqbal, DC Asif Raza suspended them from service and ordered an inquiry under section 5 of PEEDA Act.

The DC said there would be no compromise on the dignity and respect of citizens.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026