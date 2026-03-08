Citizens express outrage over sharp hike in petrol prices

RAWALPINDI: Declaring a fresh hike in petroleum prices very disturbing, citizens across the twin cities, particularly from the working class, have asked the government to withdraw the decision, saying this would further burden people.

The government on Friday announced Rs55 per litre hike in the price of petrol and high-speed diesel each.

Consequently, the ex-depot high-speed diesel rate has been fixed at Rs335.86 per litre while the ex-depot petrol price has been revised to Rs321.17 per litre from Rs266.17 per litre, with an increase of 17pc.

Ahmed Khan, a government employee, said that the outstanding fuel prices will affect the quality of the common man’s life and increase the costs of production in agriculture, transport and industry.

He complained that flour, vegetables, beef, and chicken are being sold at ‘revised rates’, and the transporters, taxicabs and rickshaw drivers are charging more, contending the petrol prices have increased. He feared the prices of daily commodities would further shoot up.

Denounce high flour, vegetable rates; transporters raise fares

Mohammad Umer, who works at a private firm, said that the government claimed to boost the country’s economy, but the reality is that the common man’s economic back has already been broken by the ever-rising inflation.

“Instead of increasing petroleum prices, rulers should cut their own expenditures through austerity”, he said.

Another citizen, Yasir Shah, maintained that the oil price hike has exposed hollow claims of the government for stabilising the economy.

Traders have also cast away the incessant upsurges in POL and asked the government to end their luxurious lifestyle and withdraw the upsurge.

Rawalpindi Karyana Association President Saleem Pervaiz said that the increase in petroleum prices had raised the cost of edibles in the wholesale market, and it was difficult for the retailers to sell pulses, sugar and other edibles at official rates.

He proposed that the government should continue to absorb increasing POL prices in the global market to prevent local industries from the blowback impact.

PPP leadership criticises increase in POL prices

Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, has condemned the recent increase in petroleum prices, stating that the government should avoid burdening the people and instead provide relief.

The PPP strongly rejects the petrol price hike, which will exacerbate inflation and worsen the economic difficulties faced by the people. Bukhari emphasised that the party had previously proposed transferring the savings from reduced government expenses to the people.

He urged federal and provincial governments to pass on the benefits of a 60 per cent reduction in petrol and diesel consumption to the people.

The PPP leader stated that the people have made enough sacrifices, and it’s time for the elite and administration to minimise their burden on the national treasury. He proposed using government buses for transportation in state institutions and educational facilities.

The increase of Rs55 per litre in petrol and diesel prices is unbearable for the people who are already reeling from costliness, Bukhari said, urging the government to reconsider its decision and prioritise people’s Welfare instead of squeezing them.

Meanwhile, Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has expressed serious concern about the one-time increase of Rs55 per litre in the prices of petroleum products.

Calling it the biggest hike in the country’s history, he said the Pakistan People’s Party rejects this increase and will raise a strong voice against it in the Parliament.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that such massive increase in the prices of petroleum products in the holy month of Ramazan will spoil people’s Eid joy and affect their daily lives.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026