Kutchery Chowk flyovers, underpasses set to open for traffic before Eid

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) will complete the roads on flyovers and underpasses of the Rs14 billion Kutchery Chowk remodelling project before Eidul Fitr.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has simultaneously started beautification work, while lighting work has also begun on the flyovers and underpasses.

This was stated during a visit by a technical team of the National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak), along with FWO Project Director Col Akber and retired Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani, to the Kutchery Chowk remodelling project and the underpasses project on Peshawar Road to review progress and technical aspects of the schemes.

Superintending Engineer Punjab Highways Ashfaq Anwar was also present on the occasion.

The Nespak team conducted a detailed inspection of various technical components of the Kutchery Chowk remodelling project. The post-completion traffic flow of the scheme was also examined in depth to assess its potential impact on easing congestion in the area.

The team monitored the quality control mechanism and expressed satisfaction over the executed work. The manoeuvrability of heavy vehicles, especially the e-bus transition through U-turns, was also thoroughly inspected and necessary modifications in the design were proposed at this stage.

FWO officials briefed the team that the timelines were being closely monitored without compromising on specifications.

Officials said that around 70 per cent of the work on the Kutchery Chowk remodelling project had been completed so far, while asphalt work had also started. They said the roads would be completed before Eidul Fitr.

They added that the PHA had started planting trees and developing green belts along the flyovers and underpasses, while lampposts were also being installed.

Meanwhile, three underpasses will be constructed on Peshawar Road at Race Course Park Chowk, Army Graveyard Chowk and Charing Cross to improve traffic flow on one of the city’s busiest arteries.

Executive Engineer (Exen) Punjab Highways Rana Qamar Ali Saqib told Dawn that work on the Kutchery Chowk project was likely to be completed by April 30, as almost 70pc of the work had already been completed.

He said roads were being constructed in the underpasses and on the flyovers. He added that work on drains would also begin this week.

He said three sump wells had been constructed to collect rainwater from the flyovers and underpasses, which would be discharged into nearby nullahs.

About the three underpasses on Peshawar Road, Mr Qamar Ali Saqib told Dawn that work on the triple underpasses project would formally begin on March 28 after the Eidul Fitr holidays.

Regarding the closure of Peshawar Road, he said traffic would be diverted to one side while the three underpasses would be completed within 70 days once work started.

He said the shifting of services was near completion and, as per directions of the Punjab chief minister, the Peshawar Road underpasses project would be completed in a record timeframe by the end of June 2026.

According to the plan, construction of the underpasses will begin on one side of the road while traffic will be shifted to the other side. A diversion will be provided on one side to maintain two-way traffic flow during the construction phase.

During the visit, the Nespak team also finalised the design of the underpasses, along with the provision of through service roads and U-turns. The team also reviewed the design of the U-turns to cater to future traffic needs.

The team expressed satisfaction over the pace of work so far, including technical investigations and the relocation of high-transmission electricity lines, and said the project was progressing smoothly.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026