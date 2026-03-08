Man stabbed during robbery as gangs loot citizens at five places in capital

ISLAMABAD: A gang of robbers stabbed and injured a man during a robbery, while separate gangs looted cash and valuables from citizens at five different places in the capital, police said.

In the first incident, a gang of robbers stabbed and injured a man during a robbery in Khanna. The injured was identified as Imran Ahmed.

Imran Ahmed was travelling on his motorcycle when, upon reaching Khanna, two persons intercepted him and held him up. They stabbed him, as a result of which he sustained multiple wounds.

Later, the robbers looted his motorcycle worth Rs60,000 and escaped from the spot.

In another incident, a gang of robbers looted cash, mobile phones and other items from a shop in Bhara Kahu.

Four persons armed with weapons raided the shop of Mohammad Umer at Jhangi Stop and held him up at gunpoint. The robbers later looted Rs100,000 in cash, a mobile phone and cigarettes worth Rs50,000 before escaping.

Moreover, a gang of robbers looted cash and mobile phones from a man in G-11.

The incident took place when Fahad Javaid was going home. On his way, his car broke down at the G-11 traffic signal on Ibn-e-Sina Road. Two riders on a motorcycle appeared there, held him up at gunpoint and looted an iPhone 17 Pro, a Samsung S22 worth Rs370,000 and Rs90,000 in cash before escaping.

Likewise, a gang of robbers looted cash and a motorcycle from a man in Sharifabad.

Mohammad Iqbal was travelling on a motorcycle when, upon reaching Sharifabad, three armed men intercepted him. The gunmen held him up at gunpoint and looted Rs61,200 in cash and a motorcycle worth Rs120,000 before escaping.

Similarly, another gang of robbers looted a motorcycle and mobile phones from a man on the Islamabad Expressway.

Two armed men intercepted Aruok Shahbaz and held him up at gunpoint. The gunmen later looted a Honda CD70 worth Rs70,000 and two mobile phones before escaping.

Moreover, another gang of robbers looted a motorcycle from a man in Gulberg Greens.

The incident occurred when Mohsin Zulfikar reached there on his motorcycle and was intercepted by three armed men. The gunmen held him up at gunpoint, looted his motorcycle worth Rs60,000 and escaped.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026