Hundreds benefit from Nigehban Ramzan meal

TAXILA: Hundreds of people, including patients and their attendants, are benefiting daily from free meals being served at three Ramzan dastarkhawans established under the Nigehban Ramzan initiative in the Taxila–Wah area.

The free meal points have been set up at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila, Wah General Hospital and Municipal Park, where quality food is being provided to the public every day at iftar time.

The initiative has particularly brought relief to patients and their dependents who spend long hours at hospitals during the holy month.

Local philanthropists and volunteers have joined hands to arrange the dastarkhawans on a daily basis, ensuring the availability of fresh meals in a clean and organised environment.

Organisers say the effort aims to ensure that no one observing the fast has to break it without a proper meal.

Volunteers at the sites said the initiative has drawn a large number of people every evening, with hundreds gather to share the meal in a spirit of compassion and community.

Apart from the food, the arrangements also focus on maintaining a respectful and welcoming environment for those attending the iftar. Residents and beneficiaries have appreciated the initiative, noting that such community-driven efforts during Ramazan strengthen the spirit of solidarity and support for those facing financial hardship.

In a gesture widely appreciated by the public, Assistant Commissioner Taxila Maria Javaid joined pepople at one of the dastarkhawans. A photograph showing the assistant commissioner seated among women from less privileged backgrounds without any protocol or special arrangements quickly went viral on social media and drew widespread praise from the public.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026