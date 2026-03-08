E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Hundreds benefit from Nigehban Ramzan meal

A Correspondent Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TAXILA: Hundreds of people, including patients and their attendants, are benefiting daily from free meals being served at three Ramzan dastarkhawans established under the Nigehban Ramzan initiative in the Taxila–Wah area.

The free meal points have been set up at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila, Wah General Hospital and Municipal Park, where quality food is being provided to the public every day at iftar time.

The initiative has particularly brought relief to patients and their dependents who spend long hours at hospitals during the holy month.

Local philanthropists and volunteers have joined hands to arrange the dastarkhawans on a daily basis, ensuring the availability of fresh meals in a clean and organised environment.

Organisers say the effort aims to ensure that no one observing the fast has to break it without a proper meal.

Volunteers at the sites said the initiative has drawn a large number of people every evening, with hundreds gather to share the meal in a spirit of compassion and community.

Apart from the food, the arrangements also focus on maintaining a respectful and welcoming environment for those attending the iftar. Residents and beneficiaries have appreciated the initiative, noting that such community-driven efforts during Ramazan strengthen the spirit of solidarity and support for those facing financial hardship.

In a gesture widely appreciated by the public, Assistant Commissioner Taxila Maria Javaid joined pepople at one of the dastarkhawans. A photograph showing the assistant commissioner seated among women from less privileged backgrounds without any protocol or special arrangements quickly went viral on social media and drew widespread praise from the public.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

PAKISTANIS have felt the first direct economic tremor of the escalating confrontation between the US-Israel combine...
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe