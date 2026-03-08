E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Unauthorised sheds, roadside platform razed in Sadiqabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
RAWALPINDI: In a joint operation against the encroachments, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) carried out a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation along Sadiqabad Road.

During the operation, unauthorised sheds and roadside platform were demolished and encroachments removed to restore the state of the road and ensure smooth traffic flow.

The Enforcement Squad was deployed to ensure prompt and effective action. During the operation, officials sensitised shopkeepers about the importance of preserving public spaces and strictly adhering to approved building plans and regulations.

A press release stated that the initiative was not only aimed at removing encroachments and obstructions but also at improving pedestrian movement, ensuring better traffic flow, and promoting a clean and organized urban environment.

The authorities issued a clear warning that strict legal action will be taken against repeat violators, reiterating that illegal occupation of public land will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Additionally, the RDA emphasised that such operations are part of a broader initiative to modernise city infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, and improve the overall aesthetics of Rawalpindi.

Citizens are encouraged to report illegal constructions to the RDA hotline to ensure timely action and contribute to a well-organized, safe, and accessible city for everyone.

The RDA reiterated its commitment to maintaining urban discipline and taking strict action against illegal constructions and encroachments in Rawalpindi. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the authorities and refrain from establishing any unauthorized structures in the city.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

