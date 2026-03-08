Expat robbed by gang impersonating police near Taxila

TAXILA: A gang of bandits impersonating police officials robbed a Pakistani expatriate of foreign currency and travel documents on GT Road near Khanpur Road within the limits of Taxila Police Station as he was on his way home from Islamabad International Airport.

Imran Khan, a resident of Haripur, lodged an FIR with the police stating that he was heading home from the airport after arriving from Italy when a car carrying two unidentified persons holding wireless sets blocked his way near Khanpur Road on GT Road.

He said the suspects introduced themselves as police officials and, during a search, snatched his bag containing travel documents and cash worth over 5,000 euros before fleeing with the loot.

Taxila police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

Meanwhile, a local court on Friday handed down life imprisonment to a convict for killing a man over an old dispute after Attock police successfully proved the charges.

According to police sources, the murder case was registered at Attock Khurd Police Station on July 15, 2020, under sections 302, 324, 337, 109, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Following a comprehensive investigation, police collected solid forensic and testimonial evidence and presented it before the court.

After completion of the trial, Additional Sessions Judge Attock found the accused, Muhammad Shoaib, guilty of the offence and awarded him life imprisonment. He was sent to Central Jail Attock to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026