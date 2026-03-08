E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Expat robbed by gang impersonating police near Taxila

A Correspondent Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TAXILA: A gang of bandits impersonating police officials robbed a Pakistani expatriate of foreign currency and travel documents on GT Road near Khanpur Road within the limits of Taxila Police Station as he was on his way home from Islamabad International Airport.

Imran Khan, a resident of Haripur, lodged an FIR with the police stating that he was heading home from the airport after arriving from Italy when a car carrying two unidentified persons holding wireless sets blocked his way near Khanpur Road on GT Road.

He said the suspects introduced themselves as police officials and, during a search, snatched his bag containing travel documents and cash worth over 5,000 euros before fleeing with the loot.

Taxila police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

Meanwhile, a local court on Friday handed down life imprisonment to a convict for killing a man over an old dispute after Attock police successfully proved the charges.

According to police sources, the murder case was registered at Attock Khurd Police Station on July 15, 2020, under sections 302, 324, 337, 109, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Following a comprehensive investigation, police collected solid forensic and testimonial evidence and presented it before the court.

After completion of the trial, Additional Sessions Judge Attock found the accused, Muhammad Shoaib, guilty of the offence and awarded him life imprisonment. He was sent to Central Jail Attock to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

PAKISTANIS have felt the first direct economic tremor of the escalating confrontation between the US-Israel combine...
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe