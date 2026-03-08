RCCI seeks package to revive construction industry

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has called for reduction in corporate tax rate and sought package for construction industry to revive it.

A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, met the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan.

During the meeting, RCCI President Usman Shaukat briefed the Special Assistant about the Chamber’s recent trade delegation visit to the United States. He also presented proposals regarding the protection of foreign investment in Pakistan through special arbitration mechanisms and improved security arrangements.

In response, Haroon Akhtar Khan stated that the necessary legal provisions have already been incorporated into the forthcoming Industrial Policy, which will be announced soon.

The meeting also discussed the global economic landscape and the prevailing geopolitical tensions, along with Pakistan’s economic policies and the challenges currently being faced by the business community.

The RCCI leadership presented several key recommendations to support economic growth and industrial revival.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026