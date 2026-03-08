E-Paper | March 08, 2026

RCCI seeks package to revive construction industry

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has called for reduction in corporate tax rate and sought package for construction industry to revive it.

A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, met the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan.

During the meeting, RCCI President Usman Shaukat briefed the Special Assistant about the Chamber’s recent trade delegation visit to the United States. He also presented proposals regarding the protection of foreign investment in Pakistan through special arbitration mechanisms and improved security arrangements.

In response, Haroon Akhtar Khan stated that the necessary legal provisions have already been incorporated into the forthcoming Industrial Policy, which will be announced soon.

The meeting also discussed the global economic landscape and the prevailing geopolitical tensions, along with Pakistan’s economic policies and the challenges currently being faced by the business community.

The RCCI leadership presented several key recommendations to support economic growth and industrial revival.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

PAKISTANIS have felt the first direct economic tremor of the escalating confrontation between the US-Israel combine...
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe