E-Paper | March 08, 2026

President hosts Iftar-dinner for orphans

APP Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
comments
Whatsapp Channel
President Asif Ali Zardari presents a gift hamper to orphan children during the Iftar-dinner hosted at Presidency in Islamabad on Saturday in connection with Orphans Day. — White Star
President Asif Ali Zardari presents a gift hamper to orphan children during the Iftar-dinner hosted at Presidency in Islamabad on Saturday in connection with Orphans Day. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday, hosted an Iftar dinner at the President’s House in honour of orphans under the care of Pakistan Orphan Care Forum.

A large number of orphan boys and girls attended the event.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) celebrates Orphans Day in the Islamic world every year during the holy month of Ramazan, and the ceremony was organised to mark the occasion.

The day focuses on raising awareness about the challenges faced by orphans, strengthening social solidarity and promoting comprehensive care, education and protection of vulnerable children, especially in conflict-affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari called children the future of Pakistan. He told the orphans that the President’s House was their home, adding that the children would be provided with modern educational opportunities in colleges and universities permanently and scholarships will be allocated for them.

The president prayed for the improvement of situation in the region and peace in Pakistan and said that he would continue to serve people of the country.

Chairman of the Pakistan Orphan Care Forum retired Air Marshal Farooq Habib and other important personalities also attended the ceremony.

The chairman of the forum thanked the president for hosting and encouraging the orphan children. He said that fulfilling the dreams of orphan children and building their future was a collective responsibility.

He said the Pakistan Orphan Care Forum was taking care of more than 100,000 orphan children.

President Zardari distributed gifts, including tablets, among the orphan children.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

PAKISTANIS have felt the first direct economic tremor of the escalating confrontation between the US-Israel combine...
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe