E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Japan to provide Rs18m for blood donation in capital

Amin Ahmed Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has decided to provide grant assistance of Rs18 million to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for a project to enhance blood donation services in Islamabad.

An agreement for the grant assistance was signed between the Ambassador of Japan, Akamatsu Shuichi and representatives of PRCS.

The grant assistance is being provided under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The assistance will enable PRCS to procure the refurbished second-hand blood donation vehicle from Japan. This vehicle will enable PRCS to conduct blood donation drives at universities, workplaces, public spaces, and mosques in Islamabad and the surrounding region.

The project is expected to increase blood collection capacity by around 30 per cent and contribute to saving the lives of approximately 12,000 patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia, cancer, and victims of road traffic accidents. It will also improve the preparedness for natural disasters and other emergencies.

At the agreement signing ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu emphasised that human security begins with protecting each individual’s life, which is fundamental to Japan’s assistance policy. Securing blood stocks is directly linked to saving people’s lives and providing better access to medical treatment, he said.

As an enduring friend of Pakistan, the government of Japan will continue to support capable local NGOs through grant assistance to achieve human security in Pakistan. Ambassador Akamatsu expressed the hope that the project would reflect the strong and longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan.

The ‘Project for the Refurbishment of Second-hand Blood Donation Vehicle for the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Regional Blood Donation Centre’ aims to strengthen the capacity of the Regional Blood Donation Centre to collect and supply safe blood to vulnerable patients and emergency cases.

Established in 1947, PRCS is the leading humanitarian organisation in Pakistan and operates nationwide in disaster management, health, and community services. The PRCS Regional Blood Donation Centre in Islamabad relies exclusively on voluntary non-remunerated blood donors and has steadily increased its annual blood collection over the past decade. However, limited outreach capacity and operational challenges have constrained its ability to meet growing demand.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

Newspaper

Amin Ahmed is an Islamabad-based correspondent for Dawn with nearly two decades of experience in the field. He reports on socio-economic development, agriculture, and privatisation, as well as parliamentary committees.

Amin Ahmed

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

PAKISTANIS have felt the first direct economic tremor of the escalating confrontation between the US-Israel combine...
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe