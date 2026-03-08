Japan to provide Rs18m for blood donation in capital

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has decided to provide grant assistance of Rs18 million to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for a project to enhance blood donation services in Islamabad.

An agreement for the grant assistance was signed between the Ambassador of Japan, Akamatsu Shuichi and representatives of PRCS.

The grant assistance is being provided under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The assistance will enable PRCS to procure the refurbished second-hand blood donation vehicle from Japan. This vehicle will enable PRCS to conduct blood donation drives at universities, workplaces, public spaces, and mosques in Islamabad and the surrounding region.

The project is expected to increase blood collection capacity by around 30 per cent and contribute to saving the lives of approximately 12,000 patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia, cancer, and victims of road traffic accidents. It will also improve the preparedness for natural disasters and other emergencies.

At the agreement signing ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu emphasised that human security begins with protecting each individual’s life, which is fundamental to Japan’s assistance policy. Securing blood stocks is directly linked to saving people’s lives and providing better access to medical treatment, he said.

As an enduring friend of Pakistan, the government of Japan will continue to support capable local NGOs through grant assistance to achieve human security in Pakistan. Ambassador Akamatsu expressed the hope that the project would reflect the strong and longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan.

The ‘Project for the Refurbishment of Second-hand Blood Donation Vehicle for the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Regional Blood Donation Centre’ aims to strengthen the capacity of the Regional Blood Donation Centre to collect and supply safe blood to vulnerable patients and emergency cases.

Established in 1947, PRCS is the leading humanitarian organisation in Pakistan and operates nationwide in disaster management, health, and community services. The PRCS Regional Blood Donation Centre in Islamabad relies exclusively on voluntary non-remunerated blood donors and has steadily increased its annual blood collection over the past decade. However, limited outreach capacity and operational challenges have constrained its ability to meet growing demand.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026