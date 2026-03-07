E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Industrialists slam govt’s energy policy

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 07:42am
A file photo of the sun setting over power pylons and street lamps in Pakistan. — Reuters/File
A file photo of the sun setting over power pylons and street lamps in Pakistan. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Industrialists and businessmen criticised the government’s decision to suspend gas supply to industries for two days a week, along with curtailment to fertiliser plants, claiming it would further strain Pakistan’s fragile economy, especially with a recent power tariff increase.

Pakistan is already confronting major economic difficulties due to the steadily increasing cost of doing business, especially the exorbitant prices of gas and electricity, which have significantly diminished the competitiveness of local industries.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Rehan Hanif emphasised that at a time when the country desperately needs to enhance exports and stabilise its external accounts, suspending gas supply would severely disrupt industrial operations, reduce production capacity, and ultimately cause delays or cancellations of export shipments.

Referring to the government’s decision to establish a high-level Action Committee comprising 18 members to address the energy situation, they described the initiative as a positive step but stressed that the committee would remain incomplete without proper representation from the industrial/export community.

Gas suspension, power tariff hike to hit exports

While strongly urging the government to include KCCI representatives, they stated that the business community can provide practical insights, real-world perspectives, and effective recommendations for improving the overall energy management framework and revitalising industrial growth.

“If the government is genuinely serious about preserving Pakistan’s export image in the international market, it must immediately ensure an uninterrupted and affordable energy supply to the industrial sector. Otherwise, exporters will face serious delays in production and shipment schedules, forcing international buyers to shift their orders to competing countries,” they warned.

They urged the government to immediately review the decision of suspending gas supply to industries, adopt a balanced and industry-friendly energy policy, and ensure that Pakistan’s manufacturing sector receives the necessary support to revive production, strengthen exports and stabilise the national economy.

Site Association of Industry President Abdul Rehman Fudda pointed out that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had already increased tariffs twice last year — by 33 paise per unit for the July-September 2025 quarter, followed by a 35 paise per unit increase for October-December 2025. Now, Nepra has approved an additional hike of Rs1.6274 per unit for distribution companies, including K-Electric, to recover an extra Rs14 billion under the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism for January.

The industrial community warned that the latest tariff revision will heavily burden K-Electric consumers across the board, adding billions of rupees to operating costs and threatening industrial productivity in the city.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe