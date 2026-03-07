Lawyer dies by suicide after quarrel with wife in Malir

KARACHI: A man took his own life after a quarrel with his wife in the Malir area on Friday, police said.

Malir City SHO Riaz Ahmed Bhutto said that Sajjad Mangi, 40, had a quarrel with his wife over a domestic issue inside their residence in Haider Karar Society.

Mangi’s father and his brothers, who were also present at their home, tried to pacify the couple but when they left the house, Mangi took out his pistol and shot himself, he added.

He sustained critical wounds and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The SHO added that the deceased was a lawyer by profession.

Woman critically wounded after jumping from roof

A woman was hospitalised in a critical condition after she fell from the roof of an apartment building in the Defence Housing Authority on Friday, police said.

The officials said that the incident took place within the remit of the Gizri police station.

They said as per witnesses, 24-year-old Mariam allegedly jumped from the roof of the apartment near Khayaban-i-Jami, Phase-VII. She was taken to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

The police said it was unclear whether she jumped or was pushed by someone as she was not in a position to give a statement.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026