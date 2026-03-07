E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Lawyer dies by suicide after quarrel with wife in Malir

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: A man took his own life after a quarrel with his wife in the Malir area on Friday, police said.

Malir City SHO Riaz Ahmed Bhutto said that Sajjad Mangi, 40, had a quarrel with his wife over a domestic issue inside their residence in Haider Karar Society.

Mangi’s father and his brothers, who were also present at their home, tried to pacify the couple but when they left the house, Mangi took out his pistol and shot himself, he added.

He sustained critical wounds and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The SHO added that the deceased was a lawyer by profession.

Woman critically wounded after jumping from roof

A woman was hospitalised in a critical condition after she fell from the roof of an apartment building in the Defence Housing Authority on Friday, police said.

The officials said that the incident took place within the remit of the Gizri police station.

They said as per witnesses, 24-year-old Mariam allegedly jumped from the roof of the apartment near Khayaban-i-Jami, Phase-VII. She was taken to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

The police said it was unclear whether she jumped or was pushed by someone as she was not in a position to give a statement.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe