E-Paper | March 07, 2026

‘Iran has legal, diplomatic right to defend sovereignty’

Agencies Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Iranian Consul General in Karachi Akbar Eisa Zadeh on Friday said that Tehran has the full legal and diplomatic right to defend its national sovereignty.

He accused the United States of staging negotiations through friendly countries while simultaneously deploying naval fleets in the region.

He expressed these views while speaking to media representatives who visited the Iranian Consulate to offer condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The diplomat said that the United States and Israel had carried out a unilateral attack on Iran in disregard of international laws. He claimed that the aggression resulted in the killing of many innocent civilians, including 168 children.

Responding to a question, he stated that this was the second time Iran had been attacked in a surprise assault. He emphasised that Iran would continue the war until its objectives were achieved and maintained that Iran considers it its right to target American and Israeli assets wherever they exist.

He added that the enemy’s objective was to divide the Muslim world, but Islamic countries should demonstrate unity and solidarity.

He appreciated Pakistan for supporting Iran’s stance and condemning the aggression.

He also thanked Pakistani religious scholars and people from different walks of life who had spoken in support of Iran, saying that rallies in Pakistan had boosted the morale of the Iranian people.

Governor visits Iranian consulate

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori paid a visit to the Iranian consulate to express condolence over the assassination of Khamenei.

According to a press release issued from the Governor House, Mr Tessori paid tribute to the slain leader and condemned the aggression by “Zionist forces” and termed it a violation of international laws.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe