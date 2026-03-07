‘Iran has legal, diplomatic right to defend sovereignty’

KARACHI: Iranian Consul General in Karachi Akbar Eisa Zadeh on Friday said that Tehran has the full legal and diplomatic right to defend its national sovereignty.

He accused the United States of staging negotiations through friendly countries while simultaneously deploying naval fleets in the region.

He expressed these views while speaking to media representatives who visited the Iranian Consulate to offer condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The diplomat said that the United States and Israel had carried out a unilateral attack on Iran in disregard of international laws. He claimed that the aggression resulted in the killing of many innocent civilians, including 168 children.

Responding to a question, he stated that this was the second time Iran had been attacked in a surprise assault. He emphasised that Iran would continue the war until its objectives were achieved and maintained that Iran considers it its right to target American and Israeli assets wherever they exist.

He added that the enemy’s objective was to divide the Muslim world, but Islamic countries should demonstrate unity and solidarity.

He appreciated Pakistan for supporting Iran’s stance and condemning the aggression.

He also thanked Pakistani religious scholars and people from different walks of life who had spoken in support of Iran, saying that rallies in Pakistan had boosted the morale of the Iranian people.

Governor visits Iranian consulate

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori paid a visit to the Iranian consulate to express condolence over the assassination of Khamenei.

According to a press release issued from the Governor House, Mr Tessori paid tribute to the slain leader and condemned the aggression by “Zionist forces” and termed it a violation of international laws.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026