Dealers fear closure of 70pc petrol pumps by Monday in KP

PESHAWAR: The effects of the evolving situation in the Middle East have started reaching Pakistan, with petroleum dealers warning of a possible fuel shortage across the country.

Najibullah, information secretary of the Petroleum Dealers and Cottage Contractors Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told this correspondent that oil marketing companies have halted the supply of petrol and diesel to their dealers due to rising global crude oil prices.

He said several petrol pumps in different areas have already started running dry, and if the situation persists, nearly 70 per cent of petrol pumps across the country may run out of stock by Monday.

“The oil companies have stopped supply to dealers,” he said, adding that the situation could worsen if immediate steps are not taken.

Najibullah urged the prime minister, the secretary petroleum and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to intervene immediately to control the situation. “If urgent action is not taken, the situation may go out of control,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the association’s provincial president Gul Nawaz Khan told Dawn that the situation could become even more serious by the end of March. He warned that if the supply crisis continues, petrol pumps across the country may run completely dry by April.

He also called on the government to immediately stop what he termed unnecessary action against petrol pump owners. “When oil companies are not supplying fuel, how can dealers be accused of hoarding?” he questioned.

He urged the federal government to make emergency arrangements to ensure the supply of petroleum products, warning that otherwise transportation and routine life across the country could come to a standstill.

