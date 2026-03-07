Allied health sciences opened at Lakki varsity

LAKKI MARWAT: Vice Chancellor, University of Lakki Marwat, Prof Aurangzeb inaugurated the Institute of Allied Health Sciences and a medical laboratory at the newly established campus of the varsity on Friday.

The IAHS director, Dr Abid Ali Khan, and other faculty members and management officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Abid said that the establishment of the allied health sciences institute was a significant step toward promoting medical education and research in the region.

“The establishment of the institute represents an important milestone in advancing modern scientific research, quality education and professional training for students,” he maintained.

He said that in the initial phase, the institute would offer four major academic disciplines including BS Medical Laboratory Technology, BS Radiology, BS Dentistry and BS Anesthesia.

The IAHS director added that the move aimed to strengthen medical education in the region while creating new opportunities for research and professional development.

Dr Abid went on to say that the institute was also establishing a modern medical laboratory, where the people of Lakki Marwat and surrounding areas would have access to a variety of blood tests and diagnostic services at affordable costs.

“In the future, this laboratory will be upgraded into an advanced diagnostic laboratory, enabling residents of the region to benefit from modern diagnostic facilities within their own district for the first time,” he claimed.

