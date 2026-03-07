E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Allied health sciences opened at Lakki varsity

Our Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:13am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: Vice Chancellor, University of Lakki Marwat, Prof Aurangzeb inaugurated the Institute of Allied Health Sciences and a medical laboratory at the newly established campus of the varsity on Friday.

The IAHS director, Dr Abid Ali Khan, and other faculty members and management officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Abid said that the establishment of the allied health sciences institute was a significant step toward promoting medical education and research in the region.

“The establishment of the institute represents an important milestone in advancing modern scientific research, quality education and professional training for students,” he maintained.

He said that in the initial phase, the institute would offer four major academic disciplines including BS Medical Laboratory Technology, BS Radiology, BS Dentistry and BS Anesthesia.

The IAHS director added that the move aimed to strengthen medical education in the region while creating new opportunities for research and professional development.

Dr Abid went on to say that the institute was also establishing a modern medical laboratory, where the people of Lakki Marwat and surrounding areas would have access to a variety of blood tests and diagnostic services at affordable costs.

“In the future, this laboratory will be upgraded into an advanced diagnostic laboratory, enabling residents of the region to benefit from modern diagnostic facilities within their own district for the first time,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe