277 illegal mini petrol pumps, LPG stations sealed

NAROWAL: The district administration has sealed 277 mini petrol pumps and illegal LPG refilling stations, while 385 petrol dispensers, decanting machines, and cylinders have been confiscated during a month-long crackdown in the district.

Sialkot District Officer Civil Defence Muhammad Khalid Shehzad said that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, crackdown against illegal fuel operations had been ongoing in the district for the past one month.

He said that cases had been registered under Sections 285/286, while challans were issued under Rule 9 of the Civil Defence Special Powers Rules, 1951. He said the court had also imposed fines amounting to Rs400,000, and 24 cases had been registered against those involved in the illegal sale of petrol and LPG.

He further stated that daily operations were being conducted against illegal petrol pumps and LPG stations, with joint teams of the district administration and Civil Defence actively participating in the crackdown.

Mr Shehzad said that on the directions of the DC, mapping of illegal petrol pumps and LPG stations was being carried out at the tehsil level, and strict action was being taken against them accordingly.

