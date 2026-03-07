Pakistan, Turkmenistan women lawmakers vow to strengthen cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkmenistan parliamentarians on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between women parliamentarians of both countries and advancing efforts for the protection of women’s rights and the promotion of family values through parliamentary collaboration and legislative initiatives.

The 9th meeting of the Working Council of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of the National Assembly of Pakistan was held virtually under the leadership of WPC Secretary Dr Shahida Rehmani.

The meeting brought together women parliamentarians from Pakistan and Turkmenistan to deliberate on the evolving role of women legislators in national legislatures and to exchange legislative experiences related to the protection of women’s rights and the promotion of family values.

From Pakistan, members of the Working Council of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) participated, including WPC Secretary Shahida Begum, Treasurer Syeda Shehla Raza, MNAs Munaza Hassan and Naeema Kishwar Khan and Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardhy Taimur.

The Turkmenistan delegation comprised Chairman of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture and Youth Policy of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Ms Bayramgozel Myradova; and Member of the same committee Ms Hatycha Mustakova; Member of the Committee for the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms Ms Mengli Diwanova.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Faryal Leghari, Ambassador of Pakistan, and Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan, reflecting the growing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, the WPC shared its institutional experience and best practices in advancing women’s participation in parliamentary processes.

Participants were briefed on the structure, mandate and achievements of the WPC, as well as the functioning of national and provincial women’s parliamentary caucuses, which serve as cross-party platforms for women legislators to promote gender-sensitive legislation and policy dialogue.

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus of Pakistan was established in 2008 through a resolution of the National Assembly to enhance women’s participation in parliamentary affairs and strengthen gender-responsive legislation.

The Pakistani side also proposed that Turkmenistan consider establishing a Women’s Parliamentary Caucus in its parliament, noting that such a platform could help strengthen cooperation among women legislators and promote gender-sensitive policymaking.

The WPC further extended an invitation to the women parliamentarians of Turkmenistan to visit Pakistan and observe the working of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, particularly during the upcoming visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026